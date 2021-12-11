Best defensive midfielder in Brasileirão, Jair highlights overcoming at Atlético-MG: “I showed you where I can get” | athletic-mg

Jair showed qualities in marking and attacking. A defensive midfielder who dominates the midfield and still appears in the area to finish. He helped Atlético-MG win the Brazilian and even secured a place in the championship selection. Best midfielder was elected.
He celebrated the award a lot, a milestone for a player who reached Galo in 2019 and needed to win the trust of many fans.
“I arrived perhaps a little discredited by many people, unknown, but little by little I showed my work, I showed where I can go.”
Jair is in the selection of the Brazilian 2021 — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Elected for the Brazilian national team, Jair did not forget to remember his teammates. The strength of the Atlético squad was one of the essential points for the achievement. In the cup game, he was out, suspended. He followed from afar the epic comeback 3-2 over Bahia, in a five-minute break.
– I didn’t play, Allan didn’t play, Diego (Costa) was also out. We have shown the strength of the cast. I was speechless (with the turn against Bahia), the chip didn’t fall right away.
At home, he saw the beginning of an unforgettable party. The neighbors kicked off the celebration of Jair and his team, which would cross the night at Praça Sete, in downtown Belo Horizonte.
– Maybe my neighbors fell in first (laughs). They celebrate a lot, they set off rockets, but it was great to be part of Rooster’s story. It doesn’t even have words.