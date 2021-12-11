Best left-back in the Brazilian Championship, Arana extols “magic year” at Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Champion, Atletico-MG highlight and debut in the Brazilian team. To complete the season, vacancy in the championship selection, announced this Friday during the 2021 Brasileirão Award. Guilherme Arana’s year was more than special.

“A magical year I will never forget.”

Integration was one of the pillars of Atlético’s team, which lifted the cup with an impressive 73.7% success. There were 13 points more than the vice Flamengo.

– The fans deserved it. There was the investment, of course, but on the field, we get along really well. Off the field, we’re a family too, and that makes a difference.

Guilherme Arana was named the best full-back in Brasileirão — Photo: Fernando Moreno

The best left-back in the main national competition still had unforgettable days away from the pitch, with the birth of little Guilherme, “Mini Guissa”.

– It was very special not only for the achievement, but also for the arrival of my son. Only those who are fathers and mothers know what I’m talking about. So I’m really happy.

With so many achievements on and off the field, Arana highlights the great motivation to achieve the feats that made him the best left-back in the country in 2021.