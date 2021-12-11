‘Black Panther’ actress prefers to leave Marvel to take vaccine against covid, says website

posted on 12/10/2021 9:57 PM / updated on 12/10/2021 9:57 PM



(credit: ANTHONY HARVEY)

After saying several times that he is not in favor of the covid-19 vaccine, a source at the site Giant Freaking Robot states that the actress Letitia Wright prefers to leave the filming of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the hero’s second film, in case she is forced to be vaccinated.

In October, Letitia even debunked rumors that she was spreading anti-vaccine theories around the film’s set, but she’s been adept at the thought several times since the start of the pandemic.

Disney recently announced the implementation of an isolation system during new productions under the company’s domain, as is the case with Marvel. The procedure requires that all professionals involved present proof of vaccination.

Shooting of the hero’s second film has been on hold since August after the actress was injured on set. There is still no forecast for the resumption of recording, but after recent news it is unclear whether the actress will return to her role. In the Marvel Cinematographic Universe films she plays Shuri, sister of the Black Panther.

Who will be the Black Panther?



After Chadwick Boseman’s death in August 2020, the film’s script Black Panther: Wakanda Forever needed to be rewritten, taking into account official information from Marvel executives that there will not be a rescheduling for T’Challa, who was played by Boseman.

Thus, fans considered Shuri as the obvious substitute for wearing the Black Panther cloak, as it happens in the comics. It is unclear whether this would be the narrative path chosen by screenwriter and director Ryan Coogler, but it was the theory most accepted by fans when the film was announced.

The question remains whether the actress’ departure will affect the filming of the film or whether another character was already planned to occupy the hero’s mantle. The film is scheduled to premiere on November 11, 2022.

So far, no official statement has been made by the actress or the film’s production.