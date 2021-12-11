Boca Rosa talks about being pansexual: ‘I started to deconstruct’

Digital influencer Bianca Andrade, better known as Boca Rosa, spoke about how she discovered being pansexual. Currently very well resolved with her sexuality, she revealed that the first person to know was her mother, Mônica Andrade.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @biancaBoca Rosa talks about being pansexual: ‘I started to deconstruct’

Bianca also said that her husband, Fred (Unimpeded), is more jealous of women than men.

“My husband is much more jealous of a woman than of a man. I had already closed my man gate. Because of machismo, it’s hard to have one who really treats us as we deserve. Women are more sensual, provocative”, she said in an interview with Sabrina Sato’s “Salada Sato” channel.

She recalled that she had romantic relationships from 14 to 22 years old only with boys and that when it ended she wanted to experience life more.

“I let go of the beast, I went crazy, I kicked the bucket, I said that no one would hold me anymore and I would kiss everyone. I didn’t care if I was male, female or trans. I like people regardless of gender. My husband, for example, was so cool, smart, funny, that I fell in love. I found out I was pansexual and started to deconstruct myself”, he revealed.

What is a pansexual person?

Pansexual is a person who is sexually, romantically or emotionally attracted to people, regardless of their gender or gender identity.

