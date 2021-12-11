Body of youth missing in 1976 found in car | World-News | Online Diary

A mystery of nearly 5 decades has finally been unraveled. This Thursday (9), a pedestrian helped to solve the case of the disappearance of a young man, whose whereabouts had been unknown for 45 years.

Kyle Clinkscales and his car, a model of the Ford Pinto Runabout brand, disappeared in January 1976, when the student was traveling to Auburn University, in the United States.

However, the boy never attended classes that day and never returned to his home, and his parents alerted the police of his disappearance. Over 45 years, authorities searched for the man, opening the case whenever they were given new clues about the disappearance.

Earlier this Wednesday, a man spotted a car in a stream in Chambers County, and called the police. Inside the vehicle, human remains were found along with the identification card and credit cards belonging to its owner: Kyle Clinkscales.

The police say that for years they investigated all the options for the disappearance of the young man, aged 22 at the time, and that they hope to be able to understand what caused the boy’s death: whether he suffered a heart problem or died following a stroke. The case has been reopened and authorities have already diverted the remains for expertise.