Bolsonaro says Brazil has been “almost 3 years without corruption”

posted on 12/10/2021 2:49 PM / updated on 12/10/2021 3:30 PM



(credit: Reproduction / TV Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Friday (12/10) in the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event organized by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. In a recorded speech of about 3 minutes, the head of the Brazilian Executive spoke for the defense of democracy and human rights and claimed that his government has been “for almost 3 years without corruption”.

“The creation of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights is the result of this commitment. The fight against corruption is also a permanent priority, so much so that we are completing 3 years without a single complaint in our government, contrary to what happened in previous years,” he said.

However, the covid-19 Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) saw signs of malfeasance in the contract for the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. At the time, the CGU advised the suspension of the negotiation. In addition, Bolsonaro contradicted himself, when on the last 6th, he pointed out that he would not say that there are no cases of corruption in his government.

“I’m not going to say that my government has no corruption because we don’t know what happens. If there is any problem in my government, we’ll investigate. I can’t handle more than 20,000 commissioned servants, plus ministries with 300,000 the vast majority are honest people?”, he pointed out on the date.

Still at the meeting, he stressed that the world can count on Brazil to strengthen democracy. “We have adopted the most ambitious and comprehensive anti-corruption plan in the history of this country and we are building and strengthening mechanisms to prevent, detect and punish acts of fraud, corruption and unethical behavior. I reiterate our commitment to continue promoting a transparent and accountable public administration through transversal policies of public integrity. Count on Brazil to contribute to the strengthening of democracy in the world, with full respect for the sovereignty and independence of nations,” he added.

The Executive leader also defended freedom of expression, particularly on the internet, and congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on his initiative to organize the Summit.

“This is an opportunity to renew at the highest level our commitment to the world in defending democracy, fighting corruption and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms. In Brazil, our Federal Constitution establishes human dignity and democracy as fundamental principles of the Republic. We have worked with determination to forge a culture of dialogue, freedom and social inclusion, we are committed to ensuring freedom of thought, association and expression, including on the internet, something essential for the proper functioning of a healthy democracy.” , he said in allusion to the arrest of allies, the demonetization of pocketbook pages or even the processes in the Supreme Court in relation to fake news. In the last one, when correlating the covid-19 vaccine to AIDS, the agent had the live overthrown.

“We value the rights of everyone to express their opinions and be heard. In recent years, we have worked hard to protect and promote human rights in Brazil. I reaffirm our determination to protect and respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Brazilians , regardless of origin, race, sex, color, age, religion, without any form of discrimination. The protection of human rights is an inherent value of the Brazilian government and guides all our public policies and social programs,” he concluded.

Homophobia

Despite the defense of human rights, Bolsonaro frequently makes homophobic comments. On the 7th, the president spoke about what he called “the neutral language of gays”. The Chief Executive cited as an example a question from the 2018 National High School Examination (Enem) test and complained that the use of neutral terms “spoils the kids”. In neutral language, the pronouns contemplate people of non-binary gender, instead of “he/she”.

On the same day, he said that he is currently “a terrible anything goes”.