Book Biennial in Rio: check out last weekend’s schedule | Rio de Janeiro

The Rio Book Biennial ends next Sunday (12). Until then, readers will have a schedule for all ages. At the end, the Petrobras Symphonic Orchestra presents the concert “Sons da Primavera”.

Children can also have fun with reinterpretations of children’s literary classics, such as “O Sítio do Picapau Amarelo”, “Saltimbancos”, “Cinderela”, “A Bela ea Fera” and “O Marriage of Dona Baratinha”. At the Supergasbras stand, at Pavilhão Laranja, there will be a playhouse, storytelling and puppets.

The Book Biennial runs until Sunday, with a program for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased on the website www.bienaldolivro.com.br or at the physical box office, in Riocentro, Barra da Tijuca.

The avenues are wider, ensuring distance between the stands, and there are gel alcohol totems scattered throughout the pavilions. The Bienal also took ownership of the external area of ​​Riocentro, with several activations for families, such as ‘instagrammable’ spaces and rest areas.

Visitors must present a vaccination passport and the use of a mask is mandatory.

Check program highlights:

11:00 am: “The Wedding of Dona Baratinha” — Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

In this reinterpretation of the classic, the naive Baratinha entertains children of all ages in a dynamic, fun and musical show. Interested in a partner who combines quality and values, worthy of a ‘good husband’, Baratinha will face the most unusual situations to choose a suitor among different styles. Rich in interactivity, the show undergoes interventions from the audience, encouraging children’s creativity.

1:00 pm: GIF Creation Workshop – Petrobras Stand

With the Maréu animation team.

3:00 pm: “Cinderella” — Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

One of the most beautiful children’s classics gains musical adaptation and tells the story of the poor girl who, upon meeting a fairy godmother, has the opportunity to fulfill all her dreams.

5:00 pm: “Moana, an adventure at sea” — Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

The daughter of the chief of a lost island sets out on an adventure to save her people, facing gods, monsters and her own fears to prove that she is brave and courageous.

7:00 pm: “O Sítio do Picapau Amarelo” – Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

Inspired by Monteiro Lobato’s work, the play follows Emília, a talking doll and her friends Visconde, Pedrinho and Narizinho in one of her antics where she frees Branca de Neve and Peter Pan from Dona Carochinha’s books.

2 of 2 Children’s programming at the Bienal do Livro — Photo: Disclosure Children’s programming at the Book Biennial — Photo: Disclosure

11 am: “The Little Mermaid” – Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

The story of a young mermaid who lives in an underwater kingdom, but falls in love with a human prince from the surface, was first contacted by the Grimm brothers, with several adaptations. This time, Ariel’s story is seen in a comprehensive way at all ages through a musical adaptation in which songs and choreographies will give the narrative a lot of emotion and fun.

3 pm: “Beauty and the Beast” — Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

A traditional French fairy tale originally written by Gabrielle Zuzanne Barbot chronicles the encounter between a peasant and a prince who lives in the form of a monster. With unforgettable music and fun characters, the show brings a metaphor about appearances.

5:00 pm: Storytelling “Teca e Tutti” — Petrobras Stand, Pavilhão Laranja

‘Teca e Tutti’ is an animated film that will be released in January. Part of the story will be anticipated during the Bienal, to provoke the children’s curiosity.

5 pm: “Os Saltimbancos” — Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

Inspired by the tale “The musicians of Bremen”, by the Grimm brothers, the show tells the misfortunes of four animals that, tired of exploration, set out in search of their dreams and a better life.

11 am: “Rapunzel” – Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

Trapped by a witch, when she was still born, the girl named Rapunzel grows curious about the world, beyond the windows of the tower where she lives. Upon meeting a young man from the outside world, Rapunzel starts to question the limits of her life and the overprotection of her “mother”, wishing for new adventures towards the future, while at the same time unveiling the secrets of her past.

3 pm: “Pinocchio” – Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

A classic by Italian Carlo Collodi, the show addresses issues and values ​​about childhood education and teaches lessons like studying and not lying.

3 pm: Petrobras Symphonic Orchestra presents the concert “Sons da Primavera”.

At the Petrobras stand, Orange Pavilion.

5:00 pm: “The Ice Queen” – Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

The tale by Dane Hans Christian Andersen gets theatrical adaptation and songs to narrate the Ice Queen’s adventure in search of self-knowledge, in a journey to save her family.

7pm: “Peter Pan” – Supergasbras Stand, Orange Pavilion

JM Barrie’s classic tells the adventures of Peter Pan, a boy who didn’t want to grow up and lived on an enchanted island, surrounded by fairies and pirates.