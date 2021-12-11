Booster dose: check the new vaccination schedule in BH – Gerais

Seniors over 60 and homeless people will receive the boost next week (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The Municipality of Belo Horizonte is calling on the population to take the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 starting next week. All residents who have completed 5 months of the second dose, regardless of age, will be able to go to the health centers.

People living on the streets, who were vaccinated with the single dose of Janssen, will also receive the boost. To reach the public, in addition to the records made manually and in the system, teams from the Consultancy on the Street, the Municipal Health Secretariat, and teams from the Municipal Social Assistance, Food Security and Citizenship Secretariat will approach from next week onwards.

According to PBH, these teams will tour all the city’s regional offices, passing through strategic locations. The application of doses will also be carried out in the reception and reference units in the care of the homeless population in the capital.

Elderly people over 60 years of age will be called for the third dose, but the city government reinforces that, regardless of age, residents who complete 5 months of the second injection return to the health centers for a new application.

For all residents who go to the clinics, it is necessary to bring a vaccination card, identity document and CPF. The Health Centers and extra posts are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Drive-thru points, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, and shopping malls, from 1:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

See next week’s full schedule:

12/13, Monday:



– booster dose for the elderly aged 60 years, whose date of the second dose has completed 5 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

– booster dose, regardless of age, for users who have a minimum interval of 5 months after the application of the second dose. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

12/14, Tuesday:



– second dose for homeless people vaccinated with Janssen;

– booster dose, regardless of age, for users who have a minimum interval of 5 months after the application of the second dose. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

12/15, Wednesday:



– second dose recap for adolescents aged 17 to 12 years, whose first dose is at least 21 days old. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF. To be immunized, adolescents aged 15 to 12 must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians or present the authorization duly filled out;

– booster dose, regardless of age, for users who have a minimum interval of 5 months after the application of the second dose. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, the identity document, CPF;

12/16, Thursday:



– recap a second dose of Pfizer for people aged 25 to 18 years whose first dose is at least 21 days old. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

– booster dose, regardless of age, for users who have a minimum interval of 5 months after the application of the second dose. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, the identity document, CPF.

December 17th, Friday:



– recap a second dose of Pfizer for people aged 30 to 26 years old, whose first dose is at least 21 days old. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF;

– booster dose, regardless of age, for users who have a minimum interval of 5 months after the application of the second dose. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, the identity document, CPF.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.