Bran rises more than 2% in Chicago on concerns about climate in North America…

The soybean meal market on the Chicago Stock Exchange accelerated its highs in the early afternoon of this Friday (10) and rose more than 2% among the most traded positions, with the first being quoted at US$ 367.40 per short ton . The advance of the derivative also pulls soybeans, which rose, close to 12:00 (Brasilia), just over 6 points in the main contracts. January had $12.71 and May $12.84 per bushel.

“The bran rises and pulls the soy. The climate in Argentina is still worrying”, says the risk manager at HedgePoint Global Market. “The intensification of the correlation between the movements of the bran with the soybean is due to the adjustment of the oilshare, which lost a significant share in the remuneration of the crush in the rollover from December to January, in addition to the seasonality of higher feed consumption in the US and risk in Argentina”, he completes.

Martins also explains that “with the oilshare adjustment, we can observe that the futures of bran and oil “cannibalize”, while the bran rises more than 2.5% and the oil falls 2%. An oilshare close to 32% must neutralize this dynamic”.

The current scenario is the result of La Niña, a weather phenomenon that has established itself for the second year in a row and continues to cut the rains not only in Argentina, but also in southern Brazil. After all, Argentina is responsible for more than 40% of world exports and is the world’s largest exporter of the product.

“Although Argentine crop and soil conditions are still ‘ok’, the market prices the deterioration that the maps bring for January and February. With La Niña gaining strength, precipitation anomalies are expected to bring rainfall volumes well below normla for the period for the hermanas producing regions”, explain the analysts of Agrinvest Commodities.

An extremely dry air mass continues to impede the advance of clouds, promotes a rise in temperatures and leaves the region in a state of alert for low relative humidity. The tendency is for the rains to return to the state as of Sunday, but on a punctual basis and maintaining the irregularity that has been observed.

According to Inmet’s temperature forecast model, the western range of the southern region should register the highest temperatures, above 30 degrees on this Friday.

Map: Inmet

At the other end, attention is also paid to demand and to recent information brought by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) about a reduction of almost three million tons in the estimate for the soybean harvest in China.