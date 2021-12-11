Brazil beats Argentina to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals of the handball World Cup







Brazil is in the quarterfinals of the World Women’s Handball Championship! This Friday (10), for the second round of the second phase of the tournament, played in Spain, the Brazilian team faced a tough game with Argentina, but managed a good victory on the scoreboard from 24 to 19, stamping the classification in advance. .

Babi Arenhart was elected the best player of the match, playing a key role in closing the goal and vibrating a lot with the team. Another great highlight of Brazil was Pati Matiele, who led the attack, ending the game with nine goals in 14 attempts.

With the result, Brazil reaches five victories in five games and assumes the leadership of Group IV of the Main Round. The Brazilian team has eight points out of eight possible and can no longer lose second place, guaranteeing a spot in the quarterfinals, as the two best teams in each bracket advance. Now, in the quarterfinals, Brazil is waiting for Denmark or Germany.

It is worth remembering that, as the results obtained against the teams that qualified in the first phase continue to follow their respective countries, the team has already reached this stage of the Women’s Handball World Cup with two victories, having defeated Croatia and Japan in the previous phase. .

Now, all that remains is to define the leadership of the group, a duel that should be between the Brazilians and the Spanish, if Spain confirms the favoritism and beats Croatia. Therefore, Brazil and Spain will face each other in the last round of the Main Round, in a duel that takes place this Sunday (12), at 4:30 pm (GMT), and you can follow it live on OTD.

The game

Argentina started the game going after Brazil, who felt the aggression in the first minutes. Even with numerical superiority, the selection did not take advantage of the chances and saw the opponents open 3-0. Cristiano Rocha then stopped the game and fixed the house. Pati Matiele, who had been missed in the first minute, came back with everything and led the attack, tying the score.

The game was then balanced, with the teams exchanging goals. Babi, vibrating a lot, was a key player, closing the goal once again. Even with two less, after Livia Ventura received a red card for a hard foul on the Argentine player, the selection managed to score two goals and go ahead, with 18 minutes of play. From there, the team opened the biggest advantage so far, of three goals, and managed until the break, winning by 13 to 10.

Early in the second half, Argentina touched the scoreboard, cutting the difference to one goal. Brazil, however, reacted immediately and once again opened up an advantage. In the final 10 minutes, the sisters tried a new reaction, reducing the difference on the scoreboard. Cristiano stopped the game again and the Brazilian team returned more solid to the court, once again increasing the advantage. And they didn’t lose anymore. Both goalkeepers shone and played a fundamental role, but it was the Brazilian team and Babi who came out victorious.

