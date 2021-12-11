Bruno Henrique responds to statement by Gabigol that they did not speak for two months | Flamengo



Bruno Henrique – Fábio Costa/Ag.O Dia

Bruno HenriqueFábio Costa/Ag.O Dia

Published 12/11/2021 12:47

Rio – Striker Bruno Henrique, 30, used social media to comment on Gabigol’s statement, during his participation in the podcast “PodPah”, that the two would have gone two months without talking. Without confirming or denying the information, the Flamengo player wrote. “Really? I swear I didn’t know about this one. Kkkkkk.”

Gabigol and Bruno Henrique are two stars of the Flamengo squad and have worked together since Santos. The red-black top scorer stated that his teammate’s temperament is very peculiar and that he decided to test Bruno. However, there wasn’t any kind of fight between the two.

“Bruno Henrique and I have been close friends since Santos. But Bruno Henrique has a very peculiar personality. There was a time when I said, will I go two months without talking to him? Then I stayed, two months later, I talked to him he, he replied as if we hadn’t been without speaking for a day. Everything was fine. There wasn’t any fight, but he’s crazy,” he said.

The top scorer stated that when Bruno Henrique was negotiating with Flamengo, he kept calling his partner frequently. “I kept harassing him, telling him to come to Flamengo. We are great friends, I was very happy when he came here,” he said.