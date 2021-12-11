Businessman confirms Benítez’s departure from São Paulo due to lack of money

Martín Benítez’s manager, Adrian Castellanos, confirmed this Friday that the midfielder will not continue in São Paulo. Without financial conditions to acquire it definitively, the club even considered a new loan with Independiente, but, in the end, the destiny of his shirt 8 will be far from Morumbi.

“No, it won’t. São Paulo does not have the financial conditions to renew the loan”, said Adrian Castellanos in contact with the Sports Gazette.

São Paulo has paid US$300,000 (R$1.6 million) in three installments to Independiente for Benítez’s loan by the end of this year. The Argentine signed a contract that contained a clause with a purchase option fixed at 3 million dollars (R$ 16.8 million), but the current financial reality of Tricolor prevents him from making this investment.

Benítez played 42 games with the São Paulo shirt, scored four goals and gave another six assists, being the second main “waiter” of the team, alongside Igor Vinícius, Rigoni and Rodrigo Nestor and only behind Reinaldo, with 11 passes for goal.

Baffled by physical problems, which became a hallmark of his career, Benítez had a good time with the São Paulo shirt, as in the final stretch of the Campeonato Paulista, and also in the last rounds of the Brasileirão, in which the fans asked for his title . Coach Rogério Ceni also praised the midfielder, although he expressed his dissatisfaction with the player’s lack of intensity and strength.

Proof of the appointment made by Ceni is the fact that Benítez has played the 90 minutes in just three matches this year: against Cuiabá and against Red Bull Bragantino, for Brasileirão, and against Vasco, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, In August.

