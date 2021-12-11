Businessman says Benítez doesn’t stay at SPFC: ‘They don’t have money’ – 12/10/2021

Martín Benítez’s spell at São Paulo may have come to an end after the end of the Brasileirão. With a loan contract until the end of this year, the Argentine must have a new destination for next season. According to Adrian Castellanos, the player’s manager, the Morumbi team does not have the financial means to keep him.

“He will not continue. São Paulo does not have the financial conditions to renew the loan,” he stated, in contact with the UOL Sport.

The negotiation with Benítez was complicated for São Paulo. The Argentine belongs to Independiente, from Argentina, and the Morumbi team would have to spend US$ 3 million (R$ 16.6 million). This hypothesis was discarded by the board of São Paulo, since the club is living with a serious financial crisis and has a debt close to R$700 million.

Benítez’s only chance to remain would be if Independiente accepted an extension of the loan, which ends at the end of this year. Last month, the club intensified talks again to try to keep the Argentine midfielder and had the approval of Rogério Ceni. Other Brazilian clubs are following the situation to consider an attack on the Argentine midfielder.

Even without Benítez being able to start, Ceni liked his posture in training and throughout the matches. He didn’t just take the field in a match under the coach’s command, but almost always from the bench. The exception was in the 3-0 defeat by Grêmio, when Ceni changed the team’s tactical scheme to, according to him, be able to fit Benítez into the starting line-up.

Physical issues have been an issue for Benítez throughout the season. He took to the field 42 times in the São Paulo shirt, but played for 90 minutes in just three matches. The last time this happened was in August, in the 2-1 victory over Vasco in the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil.