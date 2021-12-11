Flamengo striker spoke about his relationship with the Rio club, and also about Santos, in an interview with Podpah this Friday

Gabigol was born on the basis of saints, became the highlight of the main team and was top scorer in Brazilian championship for the club, but lives a lasting love affair with the Flamengo since arriving in Rio de Janeiro, in 2019.

In an interview with the program Podpah, the attacker told how the desire to wear the red-black shirt arose and revealed that Robinho, a former teammate from the time of Santos, was the one who motivated him to play for Flamengo.

“Santos has always been my heart team since I was little. My family has always been Santos. It seems like I’m lobbying, but I’ve always wanted to play for Flamengo because of Robinho,” said Gabigol.

“He was always joking with me: ‘C***, look at the crowd, look at this song, Rio de Janeiro, Mengão, Maraca’. And it kept getting in my head. Rio de Janeiro looks a lot like Santos too. I’ve always wanted it,” said shirt 9.

In the same interview, Gabigol admitted that he talked to Corinthians and São Paulo when he was dissatisfied in Europe, but revealed that, if he were to defend a club other than Santos in Brazil, it would be Flamengo.

“I never imagined I would play for another team in Brazil, but if there was one I wanted to play it would be Flamengo. When Flamengo came up, I said ‘C*, I’m going to play for Flamengo, what a mess f*’. It gave a lot (butterflies in my stomach). With all due respect the other fans, but Flamengo’s is different”.

The striker also spoke of his relationship with Santos. Gabigol recalled the first duel against the club, in 2019, and also the annoyance of being offended by fans when he plays in Vila Belmiro.

“I went to play against Santos for the first time at Maracanã, when I scored a great goal. I was going to celebrate the normal goal, because I play for Flamengo, I like Flamengo and Santos. What will celebrating the goal change? Respect it’s so much more than that. The guys were pissed off with me,” he recalled.

“I went to play in Vila, I’m at home, I’m on vacation, the last game of the year. I entered the big Vila. The guys (fans) called me names all the time. What did I do? I didn’t do anything. I left Santos, Santos always looked for me to renew, but they didn’t have the conditions. When Flamengo came…