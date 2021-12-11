Caet inaugurates the country’s largest itinerant sanctuary – Gerais

Prespio in Caet already attracts people from other cities even before the opening (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

In front of Serra da Piedade, in soil with more than 300 years of history and under the blessings of the patron saint Nossa Senhora do Bom Sucesso, Caet, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, opens this Saturday (11/12), at 6pm, the biggest full-size traveling prespio of the country.

For the first time in Minas, at Praa Joo Pinheiro, in the Historic Center of the former Vila Nova da Rainha, the recreation of the birth of Jesus, with open sky, brings together 50 life-size pieces in fiberglass, covering 640 square meters. The opening festivities of the Christmas of Dreams will feature a performance by choirs.

The setting and the pieces were conceived and created by Father Wanderson Guedes, born in Caet and resident in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Originally, the crib is displayed every year in the Bairro da Glria, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. “This time, he came to our city, and the priest accompanied several days of the assembly”, said the Municipal Secretary of Culture, Orlando Zanon. Satisfied, Zanon said that the city of 45,000 inhabitants should increase tourism during the Christmas season. “We have already received contact from a group from Maranho and also from Rio, all interested in coming.”

Many residents of Caet and neighboring municipalities went to check the completion of the assembly of the crib, which arrived in five trucks. The initiative and the entire infrastructure set up on a wooden platform, with a gravel floor to portray the aridity of the region where Jesus was born, are in charge of the local city hall. The palm trees in the square make up the scene, punctuated by the baroque church, colonial houses and the Serra da Piedade, which guards the image of Nossa Senhora da Piedade, patron saint of Minas, and has two baslicas on top, one of them the smallest in the world.

VISIT

With the employee of the Municipal Tourism Secretariat Marcos Pessoa Morais as a guide, the State of Minas visited the crib, which has already become an attraction in the city. The expectation is that it will be open for visitation until February 2nd, the day of Our Lady of Light.

The manger recreates “a little Belm”, with typical characters of the time, such as the girl fetching water from the well, the fruit seller, and even the animals, including the camel.

The priest created angels of all sizes, some covered with gold and silver leaves, which “protect” the entire environment, especially the images of Saint Joseph and Mary – in this part of the manger, the pregnant mother of Jesus is on a donkey on its way to Belm.

In other corners of the square, there is a stable, a bread-growing house, the spinner woman, the sheep herder and the man taking care of the cow.

The visitor goes to look for the cave where Jesus was born, but the space, in the bandstand on Praa Joo Pinheiro, is empty. “The images of the Sagrada Famlia will only be placed in the transition from the 24th to the 25th”, explained Marcos. To avoid crowding, the tours will be guided, warns Marcos. Another important detail is the special lighting that will be inaugurated to add more beauty, highlight the polychrome pieces and increase the time spent in public spaces. der, his wife Flvia, with children Luiz Miguel and Luan Rafael with Neide, Flvia’s aunt in front of the prespio (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) Residents of the neighboring municipality of Nova Unio, the driver Correia da Silva and his wife, Flvia Naiara de Assis, took their children Luiz Miguel, 12, and Luan Rafael, 8, accompanied by Neide de Assis Pinto, aunt of Flvia “When we found out about the prespio, we came right away. I have never heard of a crib of this size”, said Flvia.

The teacher Snia with her daughter Iolanda (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) “Let’s wait patiently for the right moment for Jesus’ birth. So the sacred story, we are in the advent period”, highlighted the teacher Snia Monteiro Macedo, alongside her daughter Iolanda Lcia Monteiro. “The prespio comes at a good time. It will take a lot of people out of the house, we are all still confined due to the pandemic”, added Iolanda.

In the chat with Secretary Zanon, the proud sisters Nelza and Cleuza, both teachers (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) In the chat with Secretary Zanon, sisters Nelza Cassimiro Peixoto and Cleuza Cassimiro de Aquino Pinheiro, both teachers, declared themselves proud. “I’m overjoyed”, confessed Nelza, while Cleuza assured that she was “amazed”.

THEMES

Every Christmas, Father Wanderson’s crib adopts a different theme, having already addressed, in previous years, racism, the preservation of the Amazon and violence against women.