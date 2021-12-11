Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is free on Steam until December 14th

Offer is just one of many Techland Publishing birthday promotions

Free game is always a good idea. Even without powerful enough hardware, building a library of games with the free offers that pop up throughout the year is a pretty valid strategy. Now it was time to Call of Juarez: Gunslinger appear for free on steam and probably hardware won’t be an issue in this case.

O FPS (first person shooter) released in 2013 is being offered 100% for free and is just one of several promotions that the Techland Publisher is offering to players. In addition, there are also discounts on other titles from the developer, which can be checked on the official birthday page of 30 years of the company.

Promotions are for a limited time and the free offer of Call of Juarez: Gunslinger it lasts until 3:00 pm on December 14th.

It is worth it?

In addition to being free, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is an action game that has ratings marked in the steam like “Extremely positive”. It still has a good review in Metacritic, with a note 79 of the specialized review and 82 of users.

While it was still being released, the game was nominated for several awards as best game of the year or in specialized categories.



Another positive point is that, as it has been released for some time, the specifications needed to run the game are not demanding. It will be necessary, for example, 2GHz Intel Core2 Duo processor or 2GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2, 2 GB of RAM memory, 5GB of storage space it is a Windows XP operating system. In other words, there are several good predicates to take advantage of the game’s offer.

Other offers

THE Techland is also offering players discounts on several of the developer’s other games. There is even a collection with 12 items in the steam which brings together titles such as: Dying Light Platinum Edition; Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood; God’s Trigger—OMG Edition and Pure Farming 2018—Deluxe Edition.

The package is with 78% off, leaving by BRL 76.16. To access the promotions page of Techland, click here.



Source: Steam