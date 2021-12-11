Camila Monteiro talks about her daughter Aurora’s surgery: ”It was a success”

Camila Monteiro celebrated the success of her daughter Aurora’s surgery, who was born prematurely on November 10th

Camila Monteiro (28) used social media this Thursday night, 9th, to celebrate the success of her daughter’s surgery, Aurora, who was born with a heart murmur.

The influencer shared some photos with the hospital staff and spoke about the success of the surgery, which had no complications.

“Everything went right! Lord Jesus took care of our girl. The procedure was a success and there were no complications! Dr Rodrigo @cateterismocongenito and his team installed a device that closes the channel. You can see this device in the last photo. This device She will be on Aurora for her entire life and other than that she will not have to do any kind of heart treatment. She is literally cured!”, celebrated Camila.

Then she thanked all the people who prayed for her daughter. “Thank you to the entire staff at Hospital Santa Joana @hmsantajoana. May Jesus bless you. You are God’s instrument! And thank you to everyone who prayed and still prays for my little one. She is going into recovery now. She is still intubated, but in in a few hours you will be breathing spontaneously. JESUS, I LOVE YOU! All honor and glory is given to the Lord!”, he added.

Camila gave birth to the twins noah and Aurora on November 10th. The babies, the result of your relationship with Carlos Henrique Rebolo, were born 31 weeks premature.

Camila Monteiro asks for prayer for her daughter

Before Aurora underwent surgery, Camila Monteiro talked about the procedure on her Instagram profile and asked her followers to pray for the girl.

“I would like to ask many prayers for my little girl, my beautiful Aurorinha. Because of her prematurity, Aurora was born with a heart murmur. A small canal was opened and the doctors tried everything to close it through medication, but unfortunately it didn’t work. That’s why , they chose to close it via catheterization. In this procedure, our daughter will have to receive general anesthesia and be intubated. She may even need a blood transfusion, as she also has anemia”, revealed.

“This channel is open in all babies that are inside the mother’s uterus, but until birth it has already closed. But this complete closure usually happens in term babies, that is, babies who are not premature… so, if a baby is born prematurely, it is not uncommon for this channel to come open as well. If this channel is not closed, it can harm the individual’s quality of life. In addition to the channel stealing oxygen and pumping blood to other organs, such as the lungs. We are distressed, but confident that everything will work out. The procedure will be today and I will be updating everything in the stories. Pray a lot for us, please. May Jesus always be with us”, completed.

Check out Camila Monteiro’s publication about her daughter’s surgery:





Last accessed: 11 Dec 2021 – 03:37:23 (406047).