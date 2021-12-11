Camila Queiroz becomes a ‘ghost’ in the last chapter of the telenovela · TV News

The departure of Camila Queiroz from Verdades Secretas 2 gave a lot of work to the completion of the soap opera on Globo. To make up for the lack of the protagonist in the outcome of Globoplay’s plot, the station hired a team of Indian professionals who work with cutting-edge special effects. In the final scenes, the ‘ghost’ of the actress was placed in some scenes, which Camila never actually recorded.

Another alternative used to circumvent the protagonist’s departure was the use of a double for some sequences. The professional starred with Agatha Moreira, Giovanna’s interpreter, on Monday (6). The information comes from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

Starting on Monday (13), the public will be able to follow the last batch of chapters of Secret Truths 2, but the final episode will only be available on Globoplay on Friday (17). O TV news found that this interval was a strategy for the station to have more time to edit the scenes.

In a statement, Globo stated that it took this measure to “avoid the famous spoilers on social media and give viewers a chance to reach the outcome of the plot together”.

In the final stretch of Walcyr Carrasco’s story, Angel (Camila Queiroz) will be cornered by Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) and Lara (Júlia Byrro). The investigator continues his attempt to make her confess to the death of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), while the young model wants to recover her watch, stolen by the former police officer, which contains the secret of Guilherme’s (Gabriel Leone) international account.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, with cuts in sex scenes, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.