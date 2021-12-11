Can Pernambuco have an outbreak of flu in midsummer, like in Rio de Janeiro? See what it says secretary

With the predominance of Covid-19 for almost two years in Pernambuco, the virus influenza it has not circulated in the State since the end of April 2020. At this time of greater flexibility in restrictive measures, with the population resuming social activities, we are now more exposed to conditions that favor the transmission of viruses, such as that of the flu. The disease draws the attention of the highest health authority in the state, Secretary André Longo, who pays attention to the outbreak of influenza in the Rio de Janeiro, where the volume of cases, in midsummer, already makes some experts consider the scenario as an epidemic.

Read too: Far from the minimum vaccination target, Pernambuco includes the general population for immunization against influenza

The capital of Rio de Janeiro registered 23 thousand cases of flu in recent weeks. Specific clinics needed to be opened to treat patients with the disease. “To face this epidemiological scenario, the Municipal Health Department has intensified the immunization campaign against flu in Rio de Janeiro, according to the availability of doses, and has opened a process to hire 350 health professionals to strengthen the care network municipal”, informed, in a note, the secretariat.

In Pernambuco, despite the fact that the circulation of influenza has not been detected since the end of April 2020, André Longo guarantees that epidemiological surveillance does not take the results of respiratory virus samples out of sight. “We have done a very significant sampling, as all the testing for srag (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and at our testing centers has considered the entire viral panel, which also includes analysis for influenza. And we have not really seen the occurrence of flu here in the state”, guarantees the secretary.

This year, according to the State Health Department, in addition to the coronavirus, the respiratory agents that have been most circulating are the RSV (acronym for respiratory syncytial virus, responsible for most cases of lower respiratory tract infections in babies), with 3,870 cases, and rhinovirus (the most common cause of cold), with 4,121 records. No influenza. “We need to be aware of this movement. Some researchers had paid attention to this: as the virus stops circulating for a while, it can return with more force, mainly because it relaxes in the vaccination process. Here, we tried to work on vaccination account the flu viruses, but unfortunately we didn’t hit the goal”, regrets André Longo.

With low influenza vaccine coverage indicators, the ground becomes fertile for an explosion of flu cases, as occurs in Rio de Janeiro. Due to national mobility, especially favored by the air network, the dissemination of cases to other locations is expected, which can be seen in the coming weeks. The low vaccination coverage against influenza certainly favors a greater capacity for the expansion of the influenza virus, including in Pernambuco.

“Against influenza, we do not currently have very good vaccination coverage in Pernambuco, despite the fact that immunization rates are expressive in some groups. Obviously, we did not reach a goal (in the flu vaccination campaign) this year, but I think that no Brazilian state has reached it. , because people were very focused on covid-19”, highlights André Longo. He adds that, even with the mobilization to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the population must not relax in relation to other immunizers. “There is still a flu vaccine in the municipalities. It is important that the most vulnerable, especially children and elderly people who have not yet been vaccinated, look for a health clinic.”

During this year’s influenza vaccination campaign, with a public of 3.5 million people from Pernambuco to be immunized, 2,776,329 doses of vaccine were applied. Among the priority audiences, coverage of 84.9% was obtained among children, 100.3% of pregnant women, 111.9% of postpartum women, 75% of health workers, 97.9% of the indigenous population and 68.8 % of seniors. Ideally, the vaccine coverage rate should be at least 90% in each group.