“Can you imagine when they didn’t earn anything?”

Gabigol won nine titles for Flamengo in three years with clubs, in addition to being the team’s top scorer in all seasons. However, in an interview with podcast Podpah, the red-black idol made a curious comparison.

To presenters Igão and Mítica, who are fans of Corinthians, Gabigol praised the fans of Timão.

“Corinthians are wild. Corinthians doesn’t need much, they have to be one to zero at the end of the game. Flamengo have to be 5-0, 95% possession”, said Gabigol, comparing both fans.

The striker said that the Flamengo fan “is a beast” when he wins and when he loses, but he drew attention to the club’s past times.

“I keep thinking the flamenguists of a while ago that I didn’t earn anything. We win for c****** and they complain, I keep imagining the guys who didn’t even win from Rio.”

It is worth remembering that the club has not been Brazilian champion since 2009, until it was champion in 2019. From the Libertadores, which won again in 2019, Flamengo has not been champion since 1981.

