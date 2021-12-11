Can your PC handle Final Fantasy VII Remake? Check the requirements!

One of the big news revealed during The Game Awards was the announcement of the date when we will finally be able to play Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PC. The game will be available on December 16th, so you have until then to make sure your machine will be able to run if you want to enjoy the game.

Introducing the minimum and recommended specs to play @FinalFantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC, available on Thursday. Wishlist the game on @EpicGames Store now: https://t.co/YOQ5Fh9Ybz pic.twitter.com/y8EhXdHxDB — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 10, 2021

As we can see in the tweet above, coming from the official account of FFVII Remake on Twitter, the specs aren’t that modest, particularly in the recommended requirements.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel i5-3330 or AMD FX-8350

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 100GB

Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM)

Recommended Final Fantasy VII Remake Requirements

CPU: Intel i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

RAM memory: 12 GB

Storage: 100GB

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700

The game asks for at least a Core i5-3330 or AMD FX-8350 processor, and the video card needs to be at least a GTX 780 or Radeon RX 480. Going to the recommended ones, we’ve already reached a Core i7-3770 in the case of Intel, or a Ryzen 3 3100 for AMD. The graphics card goes for a GTX 1080 or a Radeon RX 5700. They’re not new cards, but with the exorbitant prices that GPUs are reaching nowadays, it can be a very complicated upgrade for those who need it.

The game won’t go easy on its storage either – pardon the pun. That’s 100 GB of free space required.

At least the game takes up all this space because it’s the version Intergrade, with textures and framerate improvements and, most importantly, the DLC with a little more history, starring Yuffie.

The game can now be added to your wish list on Epic, but it doesn’t have a suggested suggested price yet.