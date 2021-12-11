CEO who fired 900 employees via Zoom is removed and apologizes

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, who laid off 900 employees during a meeting via Zoom last week, has been removed from the company “with immediate effect,” the company said.

The statement was sent this morning to employees, in an email released by the Vice website. This week, Garg, who was already collecting criticism from employees, had apologized for the way he handled the firing. “If you’re on this conference call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s being fired,” Garg said as he opened the meeting. The approach received numerous criticisms for its coldness and disrespect, especially around Christmas.

“Vishal will be removed temporarily, effective immediately. During this interim period, Kevin Ryan, as CFO, will manage day-to-day business decisions and report to the Board. cultural and leadership,” says the statement sent by Better.com.

The term “immediate effect” was the same used by the CEO on the conference call where he announced the layoffs. “Your contract here has been terminated. Effective immediately,” he declared.

Garg released a note apologizing for the way he handled the meeting.

“I want to apologize for the way I handled layoffs last week. I failed to show proper respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better.com. them, I made a mistake in the execution”, he says in the note, of Tuesday (7).

In the statement, he said that “the way he communicated the news made a difficult situation even worse.” “I am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader you expect me to be,” he writes.

Among the reasons behind the layoffs, the executive mentioned the team’s low performance and productivity. He even claimed that his employees were “stealing colleagues and customers” and that they worked “only two hours a day”.

One of the dismissed employees, with more than 20 years with the company, classified the moment as “surreal”. “It was one of those things you don’t believe will happen,” said Christian Chapman.

In an interview with CNN Business, Chapman said that Garg didn’t even wait for all employees to log in and announced the mass layoff in just 3 minutes. “I have 5 children, they are in private school. I had to call my wife and explain what happened, but I didn’t understand what was happening,” said the former employee of the company.