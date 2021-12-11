CEO who fired 900 for Zoom is removed from the company with ‘immediate effect’

posted on 12/10/2021 15:52



(credit: Disclosure)

The CEO of American company Better.com, Vishal Garg, who last week fired 900 employees in a meeting by Zoom, was removed from the company.

The decision was announced by email to employees this Friday (12/10). In the email, obtained from the website Vice, the company’s board says Vishal “will walk away with immediate effect”. The phrase is the same one he used when he fired nearly a thousand employees in a meeting that lasted less than three minutes.

“If you are on this conference call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being fired,” the CEO said at the meeting.

In the statement, the company also says it has a consultant contract to carry out a leadership analysis. “We have a lot of work to do and we hope that everyone can refocus on our customers and support each other to continue to build a great company and a company we can be proud of,” concludes the email.

Vishal Garg had already apologized for the way he acted after the repercussions of the firing. In a note, released on Tuesday (7/12), he admitted that he was wrong and that he lacked respect for employees. “I want to apologize for the way I handled layoffs last week. I failed to show proper respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better.com. them, I made a mistake in the execution”, he said.