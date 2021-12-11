Champion, Atlético-MG dominates the selection of the Bola de Prata award; Hulk voted best player

This Friday, the 52nd edition of the Silver Ball Award, from the ESPN. The traditional event crowned the best players in the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

Current champion, Atlético-MG dominated the selection of the tournament. Altogether, Galo had seven representatives among the 11 best athletes, in addition to coach Cuca.

The ideal team for Nacional, therefore, was formed by: Everson (Atlético-MG); Mariano (Atlético-MG), Léo Ortiz (RB Bragantino), Junior Alonso (Atlético-MG) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG); Jair (Atlético-MG) and Edenílson (International), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) and Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras); Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Artur (RB Bragantino).

BEST PLAYER

One of the main responsible for taking Atlético-MG to the bi-championship, Hulk won the Golden Ball. The striker participated in 35 matches, scored 19 goals and gave seven assists.

“I thank all my teammates. Without them, I certainly wouldn’t be among the best. I’m very happy, I’m very grateful to the whole Athetian mass. It’s knowing how to enjoy, always with your feet on the ground, and trying to improve every day”, commented the ace of the National.

GUNNER

In addition to the Golden Ball, Hulk also took home the top scorer trophy for the Brasileirão. Altogether, shirt 7 shook the net 19 times.

REVELATION

Through popular vote, Zaracho was elected the revelation of the championship. Hired at the end of 2020, the 23-year-old midfielder was gradually conquering his place in the Atlético-MG squad and became a key player in the coach Cuca’s team. In all, he played 32 matches, 29 being a starter, scored seven goals and gave two assists.

Zaracho received 52.7% votes, surpassing André, from Fluminense (24.7%), and Gabriel Pereira, from Corinthians (22.6%).

BEAUTIFUL GOAL

Andreas Pereira’s goal, against Juventude, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, was voted the most beautiful of the competition. The Flamengo midfielder took a free kick in the midfield and hit the angle.

“At the time of the foul, I remember Filipe Luís telling me to try straight because in practice I hit some. I remember that when I hit, when she got off my feet, I thought I would go over, but she fell and entered. It was a very happy moment and I will keep it forever. I dedicate this award to my father, he always asks me to train a lot”, said Andreas.

