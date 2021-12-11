Champions Atlético-MG and Corinthians dominate the Brasileirão Award

The Brasileirão Award celebrated, as expected, the champions Atlético-MG, in the male elite, and Corinthians, in the female elite. This Friday night, at the CBF headquarters, in the West Zone of Rio, the selection of brazilian, the Rooster placed six players. Hulk was also elected the star player and Cuca the best coach. But as the team from Minas Gerais will play the first game of the Brazil Cup final this Sunday, against Athletico-PR, only managers were at the event. The awarded athletes received the award from a distance.

>>> Find out which clubs earned the most money from Globo for broadcasts in Brasileirão 2021

Galo players were absent (Photo: Pedro Vale/CBF)

Check out all the awards:

Brasileirão Selection:

Goalkeeper: Weverton (Palm Trees)

Right side: Yago Pikachu (Fortress)

Defender 1: Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras)

Defender 2: Junior Alonso (Atlético-MG)

Left Side: Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Midfielders: Jair (Atlético-MG), Edenilson (International), Nacho Fernandez (Atlético-MG) and Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras)

Attackers: Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Michael (Flemish)

Best coach: Cuca (Atlético-MG)

Crack: Hulk (Athletic-MG)

Revelation: André (Fluminian)

Tamires, from Corinthians, was part of the championship selection (Photo: Alex Ramos/CBF)

In the Brazilian Women’s team, champion Corinthians had six players:

Goalkeeper: Luciana (Railway)

Right side: Bruna Calderan (Palm Trees)

Defender 1: Erika (Corinthians)

Defender 2: Augustine (Palm trees)

Left Side: Yasmin (Corinthians)

Midfielders: Julia Bianchi (Palm Trees), Ingryd (Corinthians), Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians) and Tamires (Corinthians)

Attackers: Adriana (Corinthians) and Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras)

crack: Bia Zaneratto (Palm Trees)

Revelation: Rafaela (Grêmio)



Other awards:

Male ace: Michael (Flemish)

female ace: Rayanne (Flemish)

​William “Guifera”, e-Brasileirão champion

Aparecida, champion of the D Series of the Brazilian Championship

Ituano, champion of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship

Red Bull Bragantino, champion of the A-2 Series of the Brazilian Women’s Championship

Botafogo, champion of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Michael (Flamengo, against Chapecoense, in the 11th round), for the most beautiful goal in the Brasileirão

jay (Flamengo, against Minas Brasília, in the 1st round), for the most beautiful goal of the women’s Brasileirão A-1

Bruno Arleu, best referee; Fabrício Vilarinho and Guilherme Camilo, best assistants; Daniel Bins

