Chance of Alckmin being Lula’s deputy is 99%, says Márcio França

posted on 12/10/2021 8:42 PM



(credit: CNA and PT Assembly/Disclosure)

The chances of the presidential slate formed by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) getting off the ground are great. More specifically, they are 99%, according to Márcio França (PSB). The pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo made the statement during an interview with the Bandeirantes Radio this Friday (12/10).

Alckmin is leaving the PSDB, and one of the parties that court him is the PSB of France. When asked about the possibility of the former SP governor being vice president of Lula’s slate, França was categorical in stating that there is a 99% chance that the union will materialize. França also said that the idea of ​​joining in a ticket the two names that disputed the second round of the 2006 presidential elections came from Fernando Haddad (PT).

“The idea came from (Fernando) Haddad, a little from (Gabriel) Chalita. What happens is that, I suppose, President Lula saw an experienced, experienced man who was somewhat loose in history and was the only national name outside the negotiations. He remembered, made the suggestion and started to give signs”, he said.

França was also questioned about the possibility of him being number two on Lula’s ticket, but assured that he was not sought out by the Workers’ Party.

Lula has been courting Alckmin

Since the rumor of a joint ticket between the ex-rivals began a few months ago, both Lula and Alckmin have appeared supporting the idea.

Last Wednesday (9/12), Lula participated in a Força Sindical Congress, and asked supporters to continue encouraging the idea of ​​a joint ticket with the former SP governor.