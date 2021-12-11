Chapecoense makes the worst campaign in the Brasileirão of consecutive points in history; see ranking – Sports

O 2021 Brazilian Championship marked not only the title of Atlético-MG after 50 years, as well as the dismal performance of the Chapecoense, out of the blue worst campaign by a team in the era of running points. The team from Santa Catarina scored only 15 points in 38 rounds, worse than the America-RN, which scored 17 points in 2017.

Chapecoense also registered only a victory in all 38 rounds, another record low. Only in September, the team won its first match. The team surprised and beat Red Bull Bragantino by 2-1, in Bragança Paulista. In total, they were 25 defeats in the competition, a number surpassed only by América-RN in 2007 (29) and Náutico in 2013 (28). The team conceded 67 goals, an average of 1.76 per game.

The team also had the worst performance as a client the era of running stitches. THE Chapecoense is the only team since 2006 that has not won at home. There were six draws and 13 defeats playing at Arena Condá.

The year was troubled for the club, which had four technicians and an interim in charge. Umberto Louzer led the team at the beginning of the year, but lasted until April. The substitute was Mozart, who lost the title of Santa Catarina to Avaí and was fired in the week of the team’s debut in the Brazilian Championship.

The third name was Jair Ventura, who failed to make the team win and, with only 9.5% of success, left the club in August. The fourth option was Painted, who got Chapecoense’s only victory in the competition, but was dismissed by the board with relegation practically underway. Who commanded the team in the last rounds was the assistant Felipe Endres.

Worst campaigns in the Brasileirão of running points

1 – Chapecoense (15 points in 2021)

2 – America-RN (17 points in 2007)

3 – Nautical (20 points in 2013)

4 – Paraná (23 points in 2018)

5 – América-MG (28 points in 2016 and Santa Cruz in 2006)