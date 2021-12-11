check how much R$3 million in savings yields

This Saturday night (11/12), Caixa will draw its new Mega-Sena prize, number 2437. If the player manages to match the six tens, he can receive about BRL 3 million, given that Mega-Sena is within this value range. But do you already know what would be the best way to ensure a good return on the jackpot?

One option is to leave the Mega-Sena prize yielding in savings. To show you how the calculation works, we performed a simulation of the income according to Selic. Copom recently readjusted the rate. Now it is in the 9.25% range. This means that savings have returned to the old level, that is, deposits made up to April 2012.

Remember that, in the last Mega-Sena contest, one person managed to earn all the money that was accumulated. She hit the six dozen and, therefore, took R$ 39,405,657.46 home. Therefore, the new premium returned to the minimum level, which is approximately R$ 3 million.

Mega-Sena: how much R$3 million pays off

If one lucky person manages to hit all six of the dozen Mega-Sena drawn, he will be able to take home the value of R$ 3 million. The premium forecast was established by Caixa Econômica Federal. There will be the possibility, then, of leaving the money in the savings account.

The Selic rate is currently in the range of 9.25%, with a savings yield of 0.50% monthly + TR. What does this indicate? In the first month, the lucky one will have an income of approximately BRL 15 thousand. Remembering that tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on December 11, 2021 (the day of the draw itself), both through lottery outlets and on the Caixa website.

The transmission will be carried out, as usual, through the bank’s YouTube channel.