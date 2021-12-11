Check out all main event game trailers and announcements

In addition to the prizes, many new games were shown.

The Game Awards it’s a great celebration of gamer culture. In addition to announcing which were the biggest games of the year, in various categories, it’s also a night when we see news about the most anticipated games of the future. Among the highlights was a completely new Star Wars game, the solo game from Wonder Woman and the Alan Wake sequel. Check out all the news:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

After a long time with no news, we had the first gameplay video of the thriller game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. The game will arrive exclusively for Xbox platforms.

Star Wars Eclipse

Star Wars had hinted months ago that it would have a new ad at The Game Awards and this came in the form of a narrative-focused title from Quantic Dreams, with quality graphics and set in the High Republic, centuries before the Skywalker Saga. The game is called Star Wars Eclipse.

Lost Ark

the free game Lost Ark announced its release date for February 11.

wonder woman

Comic book fans were in for a big surprise when the solo Wonder Woman game by Monolith. wonder woman is being produced for the new generation.

Alan Wake II

After a deafening silence for many years, a sequel to Alan Wake was finally announced. Alan Wake II will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PRAÇA.

Sonic 2 – The Film

Unsurprisingly, we will have a sequel to Sonic – The Movie, but for the first time we had a trailer showing Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles. Sonic 2 – The Movie is scheduled for 2022.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Forbidden West, the next big PlayStation exclusive, showcased more of its gameplay in a new trailer.

Final Fantasy VII Retrograde Remake

Square Enix has finally announced that the Final Fantasy VII remake has come out of PlayStation consoles to win over new fans. The title will arrive on PC, exclusively at the Epic Store, next week, in December 16th.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The long-awaited Destiny 2 expansion finally has a release date. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen platforms will arrive in February 22nd.

slitterhead

The new game from a studio formed by former Silent Hill developers has been announced. We still don’t have a preview of slitterhead .

nightingale

A completely new franchise was also announced: Nightingale, a survival crafting game that mixes several Victorian and fanciful references.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, after long gone, has another cinematic trailer announced.

Sommerville

A new indie sci-fi adventure game called Sommerville was announced during the event, with an exclusive trailer.

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

remember cuphead? Time to dust off the game because DLC The Delicious Last Course won release date. The expansion arrives in June 30, 2022.

Sonic Frontiers

Finally, we had the release of the complete trailer for the next Sonic 3D game. Sonic Frontiers will come to all current and new generation platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, at the end of 2022.

Nightmare Alley

Kojima appeared to announce his friend’s movie trailer, Guillermo del Toro. Nightmare Alley arrives on December 17th.

Tchia

Tchia, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 exclusive casual indie game, won a trailer showing more of the gameplay. As its protagonist, it will be possible to own animals and objects to overcome challenges.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Finally, after another movie trailer in DC Fandome, we got a glimpse of the gameplay of the new Suicide Squad game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showed all the chaos you can expect from DC Comics’ most freaked-out anti-heroes. The game is slated to arrive in 2022.

Forspoken

Forspoken, Square Enix’s game that combines Final Fantasy concepts with an intensive use of magic, has had a new gameplay trailer focusing on its spells. the game arrives in May 24th exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine II

There was an announcement of a new derivative of Warhammer focused on hack-n-slash. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine II had a cinematic trailer released.

Saints Row

the reboot of Saints Row will come to next-gen consoles in August 23, 2022.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys announced a crossover that will feature costumes inspired by characters from The Strange World of Jack.

Dune: Spice Wars

A real-time strategy game inspired by the Dune franchise, which recently got a film adaptation, was also announced.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, derived from the medieval-themed Borderlands parodying tabletop RPGs, had a trailer focused on its narrative, washed down with a lot of fun gameplay, to announce its debut for the day 25th March.

Among Us VR

After massive success on mobile, Among Us will return with an augmented reality experience so you can look your friends in the eye before you betray them. Among Us VR will come to PlayStation VR, Meta Facebook, Steam.

dokev

dokev, the extravagant game that stole the show during Summer Game Fest 2021, returned with an even more insane trailer, focused on a k-pop group in an infectious set.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact he surprised everyone with his presence. They used the event to showcase some of Itto’s gameplay, as well as a glimpse of other future characters.

The game ended up taking the award for Best Mobile Game and, in celebration, MiHoYo decided to distribute a total of 1,600 free gems for all players. To get the freebie, just log into your account between days December 11th and 14th and receive the reward for mail.

SteelRising

SteelRising is a quirky game that reimagines the French Revolution with a cyberpunk approach. The game is set to debut in June 2022.

Star Trek Resurgence

From the same creators of the Telltale games of Batman, The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, comes a new interactive Star Trek experience. Star Trek Resurgence arrives at first quarter of 2022.

rumbleverse

THE Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, will publish a new type of Battle Royale: beating. rumbleverse won a trailer filled with good humor that revealed that Early Access will be released soon.

A Plague’s Tale: Requiem

Sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game, A Plague’s Tale: Requiem received an agonizing trailer during the event, showing a first-hand glimpse of the gameplay. Release is confirmed for 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The anxiety for the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human is at its height and, for that reason, the producers decided to release just one new cinematic trailer to put players at ease. But fans won’t have to wait long, as the game’s release has been confirmed for February 4th.

CrossfireX

CrossfireX, Remedy’s shooter, received a release date along with an amazing gameplay trailer. The title arrives in February, 10th.

GTFO

GTFO released a trailer to celebrate that the title came out of Early Access to finally be released in full in its final version. The game’s first trailer was released at The Game Awards 2017.

Halo series

The first trailer for the live-action series of Halo exclusive of Paramount+.

Elden Ring

the spectacular game of From Software in partnership with George RR Martin also appeared at the awards, reminding everyone that its release is scheduled for February 25th.

Synced: Off-Planet

Synced: Off-Planet showed a futuristic shooting game with robots that accompany you in battle and a huge potential to be fun. The launch is for 2022.

Arc Riders

One of the last announcements of the night was a trailer filled with nostalgic music and lots of action. Arc Riders showed the funnier side of a futuristic war with its trailer, announcing its release for 2022.

The Matrix Resurrections/The Matrix Awakens

Keanu Reaves appeared at the end of the presentation, along with Carrie-Anne Moss, to promote two contents of The Matrix. First, an unprecedented scene from the new movie, The Matrix Resurrections.

Then it was the turn of the tech demo of Unreal Engine 5, the most powerful graphics engine in the gaming world that arrives for the new generation. The free demo can now be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, called The Matrix Awakens.

What did you think of the night’s news? Be sure to comment!

Stay with: