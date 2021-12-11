Check out the results of Quina 5727 and Lotofácil 2394 this Friday (12/10)

posted on 12/10/2021 19:52 / updated on 12/10/2021 20:37



On this night, Caixa Econômica Federal drew four lotteries: Quina’s 5727 contests; 2394 of Lotofácil; 2247 from Lotomania and 180 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$17.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-11-17-41-57.

lotteries

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 2 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 05-07-10-11-14-18-20-25-35-41-42-46-47-54-59-62-69-77-85-94.

lotteries

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 6 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-04-06-07-09-10-12-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-25.

lotteries

super seven

With an expected prize of R$2.4 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 4

Column 2: 4

Column 3: 9

Column 4: 4

Column 5: 3

Column 6: 4

Column 7: 6

lotteries

