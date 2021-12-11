Check out the results of Quina 5727 and Lotofácil 2394 this Friday (12/10)

On this night, Caixa Econômica Federal drew four lotteries: Quina’s 5727 contests; 2394 of Lotofácil; 2247 from Lotomania and 180 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$17.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-11-17-41-57.
The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 2 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 05-07-10-11-14-18-20-25-35-41-42-46-47-54-59-62-69-77-85-94.
The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 6 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-04-06-07-09-10-12-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-25.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$2.4 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 4
Column 2: 4
Column 3: 9
Column 4: 4
Column 5: 3
Column 6: 4
Column 7: 6

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

