Chico Garcia asks for the departure of striker after relegation from Grêmio

Commentator made an analysis after the relegation and gave his opinion about an attitude that would be “good for both” in Tricolor

O Guild it will need to reinvent itself in 2022 to make a good Series B and return again to the elite group of the Brazilian Championship, since after 37 rounds in the relegation zone, it could not avoid the worst and suffered its 3rd fall in history. The team led by Vagner Mancini even showed a small reaction in the final stretch, but it was not necessary to recover what had been lost.

There is a high chance that new parts will be hired, especially if they are within the desired standard, but some names should not remain in Porto Alegre either.. The fans made numerous criticisms, precisely to the board, which was unable to change the scenario, but some players did not pass unharmed.

The most demanded of all, without a doubt, was Douglas Costa, which brought a lot of hope, but ended up disappointing the Grêmio fans. the commentator Chico Garcia did not approve the shirt 10, during the “Open Game” this Friday (10), making it clear that he defends the idea of ​​a contract termination, so that the attacker leaves the Tricolor after the recent “tragedy”.

“First of all, with the drop in revenue, it shouldn’t be possible to pay a salary of R$ 1.5 million per month. I think it would be great for all sides“, said the commentator, criticizing the player for having considered getting married in the week in which the team from Rio Grande do Sul played to remain in the elite, going through an extremely delicate moment and in need of focus.

“He showed a total disconnection from reality, that he was totally out of touch with what was happening. He claims to be Grêmio, but he didnt match in the field, cursed the fan on the internet and yesterday (Thursday) he said goodbye after scoring as if to say ‘shut up, I’m here’. We don’t need this gremismo“, completed.