China tries to dominate narrative of Evergrande’s collapse

Mao Statue and China Flag (Photo: Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) — Statements from government institutions in China show that authorities are moving to manage the message of the collapse of China Evergrande Group abroad, even with the developer silent about default.

Communiqués in English distributed by institutions such as the Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and a recording by the central bank commander on Thursday suggest that Beijing is trying to send a clear message to global investors: There will be no rescue of Evergrande, but the risks are limited .

It’s a rare coordinated approach to controlling the international narrative about a failed company.

Initial signs of a future easing of government policy — coming from Prime Minister Li Keqiang about a possible cut in bank reserve requirements — coincided with the first flurry of communiqués from Evergrande. Some of the dollar-denominated junk bonds of Chinese companies recovered. Internally, media coverage of the developer’s bankruptcy is sparse.

Foreign investors face the greatest strain since the crisis erupted at Evergrande. Stress levels in China’s offshore debt market remain extremely high, according to Bloomberg China credit monitors. The biggest devaluation in a decade in Chinese junk bonds sparked a jump in yields, which later retreated to about 20%. Some global debt funds suffered record losses. The much larger Chinese domestic market remained resilient.

