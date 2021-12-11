Chris Flores reveals that he “talked” with “a pregnant woman from Taubaté”, and gives details of the conversation: “It’s a love-hate relationship with me”; watch

This Thursday (9), Chris Flores participated in the “Venus Podcast” and revealed how his relationship with Maria Verônica Aparecida Santos, better known as Taubaté’s pregnant woman, is going. For those who don’t remember, even in 2012, the woman moved many Brazilians by sharing her difficulties during a supposedly rare pregnancy of quadruplets.

At the time, Maria was even on Record’s “Hoje em Dia” program, which was hosted by Chris, to talk about the subject. She even got some presents for the children she was going to have. What the pregnant woman from Taubaté did not expect is that she would be unmasked by the journalist. After that, the two never saw each other again in person, but Flores said that they both settled the score.

“We have a person in common who talks with her to this day. I didn’t speak to her directly, I spoke via this person. I sent a message and she sent a message. She said that everything is fine between us. It’s kind of a love-hate relationship with me. Sometimes it gives a little anger, sometimes a little love”, said the presenter, good-humored.

The “pregnant woman in Taubaté” became a tremendous meme and this was a source of annoyance for Maria Aparecida. “She said she understands what happened, that I was actually the only person who had the courage to say to her face what everyone was thinking. So, I got credit for it, she respected me for it. He was sad with all the repercussion, of having become a joke, but then he understood that it is better to take it as a joke”, declared Flores.

Also in the conversation, the journalist stated that the reunion of the two is already in the plans: “We are studying a moment of reunion. For us to sit down, see each other, talk. She respects me, sometimes she says ‘ah, but do you have to talk about this subject all the time?’ But people ask me, is it part of my life too. I know it’s her story, but at a certain point I’m in.”

“Deep down, I feel sorry for her, I feel sorry for her, because I’m sure something happened for her to do this. I feel a lot of guilt too, I felt guilty for having participated in this in some way, but I already asked for forgiveness, so did she and it’s okay. I’m crazy to find her”, concluded Flores. Watch: