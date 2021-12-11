Christian stays with Barbara or Lara at the end of Um Lugar ao Sol? · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) dreams of uniting the best of two lives in one since he took the place of his dead brother in Um Lugar ao Sol. The fake Renato, however, will have at least one choice to make: stay with Lara (Andréia Horta) or Bárbara (Alinne Moraes). Fiancé of the girl and married to the spoiled rich woman, the protagonist passes both of them behind. Does he deserve to be happy in love?

In this Saturday’s chapter (11), the final scene will show the reunion of Lara and Christian. The cook will be on duty at the door of the Redeemer and will condemn the usurper to a Herculean effort to disguise his emotion.

The fake Renato will maintain the pose, say that Christian was a drug dealer and use all the arrogance he learned in his new life to drive away the lover. The attitude of one of the most controversial “good guys” who ever lived in prime time will make life increasingly difficult for the public that ships the couple.

It will be up to Barbara, with her deep personality like a saucer, to do justice. Even without even imagining that she is being deceived, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​is already paying back by taking possession of the texts written by Janine (Indira Nascimento), her classmate in the writing course.

While Christian commits crimes — such as getting married and going to bed with his wife pretending to be the dead twin — Alinne Moraes’ character captures the attention of his cold, distant husband by pretending he can write. The lead exchanged between them is still a secret, but it will hurt soon. In the chapter next Wednesday (15), Janine will discover that her story was stolen by Barbara.

no forgiveness

Lara is out of the main couple’s “Trick Me I Like” game. Root girl, Andréia Horta’s character was unable to find peace because of the mysteries surrounding the fake death of her ex-fiancé, and Christian seems unwilling to abandon his wealthy life to soothe the heart of his partner in difficult times.

Unlike most serials, it’s not the villain who makes the girl from Um Lugar ao Sol eat the bread the devil kneaded. Christian has fulfilled this role very well and has pushed his chance to get Lara’s forgiveness even further.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

