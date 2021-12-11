Christmas schedule is suspended at Praça São Sebastião in Manaus

Manaus – The artistic Christmas program on the stage set up in Praça São Sebastião, in the center of Manaus, was suspended as a preventive measure against Covid-19. The Santa Claus Factory Station was also transferred from the location. The actions are preventive and were adopted after a meeting between the Foundation for Health Surveillance of Amazonas – Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP) and the Department of Culture and Creative Economy, this Friday (10).

The artistic attractions of Largo de São Sebastião will be transferred to other actions and locations, such as the Feira Povos Criativos, at the Cultural Center of the Peoples of the Amazon, “Itinerant Christmas”, “Natal nos Parques” and “Natal nos CETIs”. The Creative Fair and decoration, along with the Christmas Tree will be kept in place. Secretary Marcos Apolo Muniz pointed out that the Christmas program had, from the beginning, the objective of decentralizing activities to avoid agglomerations.

“We carry out the Christmas program in different neighborhoods of Manaus, as well as in schools, parks and social centers, offering different options to the public, but Largo was the most sought after by people. Thinking about their safety and also observing the cases of Covid-19 in the state, we decided to make this change to reduce the number of visitors to the space without harming the artists who have already been hired”, declares the head of the Culture and Economy folder. Creative.

The Papa Noel Factory circuit, which started at Largo and then went on to the Palácio da Justiça Cultural Center, was also suspended to avoid crowding. The visit to Santa Claus, which takes place by appointment, is restricted to the Palace of Justice.

Measures

In addition to the suspension of artistic programming, there will be reinforcement in the Largo’s visual communication, highlighting health safety protocols. The security and guidance personnel will be reinforced at the site, which will also have masks distributed to the population.

Schedule

The Christmas program for the weekend is maintained in other spaces, such as the Peoples of the Amazon Cultural Center (CCPA), neighborhoods, parks and social centers in Manaus, in addition to inland municipalities.

The show “Um Presente para o Natal” continues the program at Teatro Amazonas. Opening this Friday, at 8 pm, the musical has sessions until December 23rd. To participate, it is necessary to schedule vacancies through the Portal da Cultura.

It is mandatory to use masks in the places and also to present the vaccination card with the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19.