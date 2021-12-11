Church Apologizes After Italian Bishop Tells Children Santa Doesn’t Exist | World

A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily has publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn’t exist.

In a Facebook post and subsequent comments this Friday (10), the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano did not intend to destroy the dreams of young people two weeks before Christmas.

The diocese’s communication director, Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said Stagliano was trying to underscore the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.

Italian media reports quoted Stagliano as saying during a recent religious festival that Santa Claus doesn’t exist and that his red costume was created by the Coca-Cola company for publicity.

VIDEO: Santa Claus swims with sharks in the US

Santa Claus has gay relationship in Norwegian post office advertisement; see video

“First of all, on behalf of the bishop, I express my sadness at this statement, which generated disappointment in the little ones, and I want to make it clear that Monsignor Stagliano’s intentions were quite different,” wrote Paolino on the diocesan Facebook page.

“We certainly shouldn’t demolish children’s imaginations, but draw from them good positive examples for life,” he continued.

“Therefore, Santa Claus is an effective image to convey the importance of giving, generosity and sharing. But when this image loses its meaning, you see Santa Claus also known as consumerism, the desire to own, buy, buy and buy again, so you have to re-evaluate, giving it a new meaning.”