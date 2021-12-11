Classifieds for Libertadores, Galo and Furacão fight for status and money | Atlético-MG | Athletic-PR

Atletico duel will have a reasonable amount up for grabs and an entry into 2022 with a different look if they win the title

Atlético-MG and Athletic-PR face off this Saturday, the 12th, at Mineirão, in the first game that decides the champion of the Copa do Brasil. The two teams, however, have already secured their spots for the 2022 Libertadores. Galo won the Brasileirão, while Hurricane won the Copa Sudamericana cup.

The duel, then, reserves a meeting between the two champions in the season. So, what other advantages could teams have to fuel players in such an important match? These will be the last two games of the national football elite.

ATHLETIC-MG

Galo invested very heavily in the current squad, being considered one of the main players in the country. The initial idea was to win the Libertadores title again. But the team fell in the semifinals, to Palmeiras. But, with the Brazilian champion’s cup in his hands – in addition to winning the state championship -, the Alvinegro Minas Gerais native still has reasons to fight.

With a robust squad full of players that don’t cost Atlético-MG little money, the financial issue can be a very high motivational factor. The champion of the Copa do Brasil will leave with nothing less than R$73.6 million. Also, having a triple crown contributes to morale in 2022.

ATHLETIC-PR

Unlike its rival in the quest for the title of champion of the Copa do Brasil, Hurricane has not had a year with such positive upheavals. As he usually does, he placed an alternative team in the state, but suffered harsh criticism for his poor performance. In Brasileirão, he ran a great risk of being relegated.

But it had its joys. It’s already qualified for Libertadores. That’s because it won the Copa Sudamericana. After many good sales on the national and international scene, it invested little in 2021 and almost paid a high price for it. The title would cheer up those who will remain and the jackpot that comes with the cup would help attract players for next season.