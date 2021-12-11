Coffee prices skyrocket and consumers turn to cheaper brands

O coffee price on supermarket shelves has scared consumers. A package from a traditional brand can cost around R$ 17.99 in many places – not considering special lines or gourmets. And the trend is for this to become more and more common.

Read more: New project could bring gasoline prices down to BRL 5

According to representatives of the coffee producers, both in the industry and in the commerce, the sales value of the item will continue to rise. With this, the consumer will have to choose between paying more, opting for a cheaper product with lower quality, or else reduce coffee consumption.

This is what has been happening in the homes of families in the extreme poverty category, who have started to use the same powder in more than one coa in their daily lives. All due to the high prices charged on the product. According to the official inflation index (IPCA), the value of ground coffee rose an average of 35% in 12 months. In certain places, the increase exceeds 50%.

But, after all, what are the reasons for the increase in prices?

Representatives of farmers and coffee manufacturers listed some of the reasons for the rise in the price of the product:

Prolonged drought that lasted until 2021, affecting crops;

Increased production cost of items such as fertilizers, herbicides, in addition to fuel for roasting and transporting coffee;

Coffee is traded in dollars and, with the devaluation of the real, it is more advantageous to export the product, which increases the price for domestic consumers;

During the pandemic, logistical problems increased the cost of commodities in general, such as soybeans, iron ore and oil;

The 2021 crop was smaller due to droughts and frosts. Thus, the less coffee available, the greater the pressure on prices.

Furthermore, as highlighted by Silvio Farnese, director of marketing and supply at the Ministry of Agriculture, Brazilian consumers have not yet felt the full impact of these variables, and that producers have not yet passed on all the increases.

Thus, the forecast is that there will not be a drop in the sales value of the product anytime soon. According to the executive, the country has stock for supply, but not in sufficient volume to ensure a better price offer on the domestic market.