Coinbase Pro lists six more altcoins and prices skyrocket up to 120%

Coinbase Pro, platform for traders of the American brokerage Coinbase, opened trading this Thursday (09) for six more altcoins in pairs with dollar (USD) and tether (USDT). Among the tokens listed is the blockchain collectible card game Gods Unchained (GODS), which gained 36% after the company’s announcement.

The highlight, however, goes to Measurable Data, altcoin focused on a data sharing solution that valued 120%. Despite having gone through a correction, altcoin still maintains a gain above 50%.

See the performance of each of the tokens listed in Coinbase Pro in order of percentage gained in the last 24 hours, considering Coinmarketcap data.

Measurable Data Token (MDT)

The Measurable Data Token jumped from $0.05 to $10.10 as soon as the listing was announced, peaking at $0.11 overnight, which has risen by 120%. The price of the token then went through some correction periods and at the time of text is trading at $0.09, which is still a 56% gain in the last 24 hours.

According to Coinbase, the MDT is an Ethereum token that powers the eponymous ecosystem whose role is the anonymous sharing and monetization of consumer data. “MDT is used as a means of exchange between users who share their data and companies that access them”, explains the company’s note.

Measurable Data Token Performance in 2021 (Source: Coinmarkektcap)

Bluzelle (BLZ)

Altcoin Bluzelle also jumped quickly after the Coinbase statement and gained 42% when it went from US$0.26 to US$0.37, a base price it had maintained since Wednesday night. At the time of writing, the BLZ is trading at $0.30, which is up 15% in the last 24 hours.

As described by Coinbase, the BLZ token, which powers Bluzelle’s blockchain, can be used to pay for transactions and also to vote on the future of the network.

API3 (API3)

The API3 price went from US$ 3.55 to US$ 4.97 still on Wednesday night, making a 40% increase in that period. The correction followed, but it didn’t shake the price of altcoin as much. At the time of writing, the API is still up 25% in the last 24 hours, holding at a price of $4.50 this Thursday afternoon.

Coinbase described API3 as a token issued on the Ethereum network that powers the API3 project, which aims to connect traditional APIs with the blockchain ecosystem. “The API3 token is used to control the API3 DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and to vote on project updates,” says the note.

Gods Unchained (GODS)

The GODS token appreciated in the same period as the other altcoins on the list by 36% when it posted a price of 5.78 from US$4.25 the day before. Its price at the time of the text is $5 and the valuation in the last 24 hours has so far been around 15% with the correction.

Gods Unchained Performance in 2021 (Source: Coinmarkektcap)

According to Coinbase, the GODS token governs the blockchain-based collectible card game of the same name. “GODS can be used to create NFTs and other digital items within Gods Unchained, as well as vote on the platform’s future.”

Ribbon Finance (RBN)

With an increase of 23% in just a few hours, the RBN token was fifth on the list that appreciated the most on Wednesday night, when it went from $1.74 to hit $2.15. On Thursday morning, correction came and the price stabilized at the $1.80 range. The gain in the last 24 hours, therefore, was at the time of the text at just under 1%.

Ribbon Finance is a token issued on the Ethereum network that runs the platform of the same name. According to Coinbase, it is a decentralized financial protocol designed to generate income by combining options, futures and fixed income, in addition to allowing users to vote on decisions on the network.

Immutable X (IMX)

Last comes the IMX, whose holders could count on an appreciation of nearly 20% when altcoin peaked at $6.55 from the previous day’s $5.50 range. On this Thursday afternoon, the IMX is trading at $5.58 and, therefore, it has made a gain of just under 1% in the last 24 hours.

The IMX, a token also from the Ethereum network, feeds the Immutable X network, which is a scaling solution for NFTs. Its function is to enable almost instantaneous transactions and no gas fee. Also according to Coinbase, the token also allows users to vote on the protocol’s future.