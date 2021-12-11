ConectaSUS down: See alternatives to prove vaccination against Covid-19 | Health

Since the early hours of Friday (10), the Ministry of Health website, the application and the page of ConnectSUS – a platform that provides vaccination certificates against Covid-19 – are down after a hacker invasion. The problem also affected the system for reporting cases of the disease.

READ MORE: See everything that is known so far about hacker attack and system failures

The proof of vaccination is required in more than 240 Brazilian cities to access some public and private spaces, according to a survey by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM). Nineteen capitals also require the presentation of the document (see list here).

The document is also needed in many places to receive the second dose or the booster dose.

Through the ConnectSUS app, vaccinated people could issue the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate.

With the system off the air, see alternatives to prove vaccination:

After receiving the vaccination, you must have received a physical proof, in which the manufacturer, the lots of immunizing agent and the date for the application of the second dose were noted.

To prove that you are vaccinated against Covid-19, you can present physical proof. Remember to have proof of the two (or three) doses or the single dose at hand.

In case of theft or loss of the card, some cities offer the possibility of issuing a duplicate. In Rio de Janeiro and Goiânia, for example, it is possible to obtain the 2nd copy at the health unit or clinic where the person received the doses. In Santos, the document can be requested at any polyclinic in the city.

In Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro, for example, city halls have already announced that they will accept paper receipts. The Minas Gerais Health Department also stated that the physical card is valid; the same occurs in Piauí and DF.

Municipal and State Applications

Some states and municipalities also have vaccination data on local websites and apps.

In São Paulo, the state platform that issues the receipt, VaciVida, was not affected and is working normally, according to the State Health Department. The proof of vaccination can be accessed in the digital version in the state through the Poupatempo Digital application, by mobile . The document provides information on doses, date of vaccination, name and registration of the location, manufacturer and batch number of the vaccine applied. The tool also allows you to download and print the voucher, if necessary.

The city of São Paulo also has its own application for accessing vaccination information, e-saudeSP.

In savior, the city provides a Digital Vaccination Card, which is an alternative to prove immunization. The tool is available free of charge on the website www.cvd.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br, and is valid throughout the national territory. Access on here step by step to issue the document.

In Recife, residents have as an alternative the ConectaRecife application, which can be accessed through the city hall’s website or downloaded free of charge as an application on the Play Store, for Android, and the App Store, for those who use the iOS system. It is necessary to login informing the CPF number and password. Access on here the step by step.

O large northern river has a state system, the RN Mais Vacina. The tool was developed during the pandemic by the Health Innovation Laboratory of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (Lais/UFRN) and used by the government and municipalities in the state in the administration and application of doses of immunizing agents. See step-by-step how to access the document on here.

In João Pessoa, the Vacina João Pessoa application serves both to schedule the doses of the immunizing agent and to generate proof of vaccination. To download the app, simply access the smartphone app store and search for “Vacina João Pessoa”. When accessing the app, with the registration done, it will be necessary to enter CPF and date of birth. It is also possible to access it through the city hall’s website.

For those who took the vaccine in Campo Grande, the access is very similar. Just access the Vacina Campina Grande app with CPF and date of birth and also click on “Vaccination Card”.

O Holy Spirit offers access to the receipt through the Vacina e Confia platform, launched by the state government in July this year. Proof of vaccination also guarantees discounts at some establishments in Vitória.

Information retrieval

According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, vaccination data in the federal system will be retrieved. On a visit to Belo Horizonte this Friday, the minister said that the population data “will not be lost”.

“These data will not be lost, the Ministry of Health has all the data, it’s just a matter of recovering these data and making them available to society,” he said.