Convicts in the Kiss nightclub case cannot be arrested, says TJ-RS

Judge José Manuel Martinez Lucas, of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul, granted the order in Habeas Corpus to determine that the judge responsible for the jury of the Kiss nightclub case refrain from arresting the four defendants, already convicted in this case. Friday (10/12) by the Jury Court.

The HC was filed by the defense of one of the defendants, Elissandro Callegaro Spohr. The piece was written around 4:40 pm, when the jurors were meeting in the secret room with the judge in the case, Orlando Faccini Neto, to vote on the questions.

According to the lawyer Jader da Silveira Marques, Faccini Neto has the reputation of a “hard line judge”, as he usually immediately orders the arrest of defendants convicted by the Jury.

When analyzing the HC, the judge stated that he himself has decided that, in the case of a defendant who responds to the entire process in freedom, “the conviction by the Jury does not, by itself, justify the decree of imprisonment, as stated in the precedent of my work cited in the reasons for this writ”.

The magistrate recalls that the “anti-crime package” determined that, in the event of a sentence equal to or greater than 15 years of imprisonment, the president of the Jury Court will determine the provisional execution of the sentences, with the issuance of an arrest warrant , if applicable, without prejudice to knowledge of the appeals that may be filed.

The four defendants were sentenced to more than 15 years in prison – which, in theory, would give rise to the provisional fulfillment of the sentences, before the final decision. But the judge rejects the legal hypothesis citing jurisprudence of the Superior Court of Justice according to which “the provisional execution of the sentence by the Court of Jury is unreasonable”.

Thus, also considering that the patient and other co-defendants responded to the process in freedom and that they did not become involved, since receiving the complaint, in criminal facts, nor did they fail to compare the procedural acts, the judge determined that the floor judge is impeded to order the arrest of the patient and the other three co-defendants: Mauro Londero Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão.

