Copa do Brasil: Buser promotes and Rooster fans can go to Curitiba for R$13

The first game of the Brazil Cup decision is this Sunday (12), at Mineirão, and the grand final between Atlético and Athletico-PR will be on Wednesday (15), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. Buser, a bus charter company, sponsor of Galo, will take 120 athletes to the capital of Paraná for R$13 round trip tickets.

To participate in the promotion, the fan must do a pre-registration on the platform’s website until this Friday (10). Tickets for the match in Curitiba are not yet on sale and Buser depends on the start of sales to release tickets on the platform. The forecast is that sales for the trip start until this Monday (13).

Buser will provide three bed buses to travel from Belo Horizonte to Curitiba. To baffle, fans need to have bought a ticket for the game. It is also necessary to have the complete Covid-19 vaccination schedule, in addition to presenting a negative RT-PCR test, performed within 72 hours before the trip.

The departure of Minas Gerais fans from Belo Horizonte will be on Tuesday (14), the day before the clash. The ball rolls to Furacão and Galo at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (15th), at Arena da Baixada. The fans’ return trip will be on Thursday (16).

“Buser was at the side of Rooster and the fans in winning the Bi-championship in Brazil. Once again, we will be with Atlético fans in the final of the Copa do Brasil. If there is an event that has a challenge of access to the miners, the Buser wants to help in some way. For us, the democratization of access to transport is not just from the door out. We live this every day, as a purpose of life”, says the athlete Marcelo Vasconcellos, co-founder of Buser.

Step by step

1 – The fan must register at https://buser.com.br/atletico.

2 – Those who register will receive a confirmation email, in order of arrival, with the next steps.

3 – Those selected will receive a new registration email, with the link to the offer released and the trip information.

4 – The traveler will be directed to a specific box, which will have the traffic controlled by Buser’s sales team via WhatsApp.

5 – The sales team will screen the data again, via the Terms of Use, before making the reservation for each participant, following the criteria for the documentation to be sent: ticket + vaccination card with complete vaccination schedule + PCR test – RT negative performed within 72 hours before boarding the bus.

6 – Finally, the passenger will receive a trip confirmation email.

