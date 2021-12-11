Corinthians could lose seven Copinha holders in less than a year

About to start its campaign in the most important youth tournament in the country, Corinthians is going through a complicated situation regarding its Under-20 squad. Among the 11 holders most used by coach Diogo Siston, seven may be close to the end of their relationship with Corinthians.

For the survey, the starting lineup is considered with: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana, Belezi, Robert and Reginaldo; Mandaca and Riquelme; Keven, Matheus Araújo, Cauê and Giovane. After all, this was the base team in the final stretch of the Brasileirão U-20. A crop without major achievements, but whose starting lineup contains six players with passages for youth teams.

The contractual situations of the players are quite different, but they also serve as a warning to Corinthians’ junior board, which today comprises Osvaldo Neto, statutory director, and André Figueiredo, football manager.

The current first-team duo of Corinthians, and also of the Brazilian Under-18 team, have a relationship with close maturities. Belezi is under contract until December 31, 2022 and Robert until November 30, 2022. In both cases, we are dealing with high profile players, with high visibility in the market. In the case of Belezi, even his debut for the professional team has already happened.

Problems reappear in midfield. Of the four holders in the sector, three have a short-term relationship with Corinthians. Riquelme has a contract until June 14, 2022, Keven until December 31 of the same year. and Matheus Araújo until May 31st. The latter, by the way, is already free to sign a pre-contract with any team and leave Corinthians for free.

The most divergent situation is in attack, with Cauê and Giovane, the duo responsible for 30 goals in the Under-20 category this year. Both have a loan relationship with Corinthians. Cauê, who belongs to Novorizontino, remains at Corinthians until March 31. While Giovane is on loan from Capivariano until 13 July. Both have a pre-established purchase option in the contract, but Corinthians will hardly exercise the clause for both simultaneously. Cauê, by the way, is at serious risk of not even being enrolled in Copinha.

The situation becomes even more delicate if we remember that Corinthians is going through a moment of transition at their base. In recent days, the club made official the change in the management of training categories, with the departure of Carlos Brazil and the arrival of André Figueiredo. Existing negotiations for the renewal of the relationship can now start from scratch, under the tutelage of someone who has been at the club for very few days.

Corinthians needs to turn on the alert in the coming days. Using Copinha as a way to expose players with short ties can be a shot in the foot.

