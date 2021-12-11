Corinthians dominates the Brazilian Women’s Silver Ball selection; Bia Zaneratto receives the Golden Ball

This Friday, ESPN held another edition of the Silver Ball Trophy and, for the first time, it contemplated women’s football. The award is annual and honors the best players in the Brazilian Championship.

The women’s champion of 2021 was Corinthians, after tying with Palmeiras in the first game and thrashing their rival at the Neo Química Arena. In selecting the tournament, Timão dominated the squad, along with coach Arthur Elias, leading the team since 2016 and chosen as the best of the season.

The 11 best Brazilians are: Luciana; Bruna Calderan, Erika, Agustina and Yasmin; Vic Albuquerque, Anddressinha, Carol Nogueira and Tamires; Bia Zaneratto and Gabi Nunes.

THEY DESERVE! 😍👏 This is how the complete selection of the #BolaDeSilverESPN in 2021! pic.twitter.com/HLLDMXsE84 — ESPN Brasil (from 🏠) (@ESPNBrasil) December 10, 2021

Revelation

Featured in the roster of Santos, Bruninha was chosen as the revelation athlete of the year. The only 19-year-old girl arrived in Vila Belmiro in early 2021 and was already part of the Brazilian team led by Pia Sundhage.

For the youth team, the athlete already had a special shine and was called up to compete in the Worlds and the South American for the U-17 and U-20.

most beautiful goal

Gabi Zanotti was the author of the most beautiful goal. The goal was scored in Corinthians’ victory over Ferroviaria, by 3-1, in the first leg of the semifinals. The captain alvinegra mended, first, a bicycle after taking a corner to sign a work of art.

Chaser and Golden Ball

Vice-champion, former Palmeiras Bia Zaneratto was crowned top scorer in the Brasileirão with 13 goals, in addition to giving 13 assists in 15 games.

The athlete also became the first woman in the history of the award to receive the Golden Ball.

