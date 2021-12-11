Corinthians draws against So Paulo in Fazendinha and guarantees a spot in the final of the Paulista U-17

Corinthians is in the final of the Sub-17 Paulistao! This Saturday morning, the team from Alvinegra hosted São Paulo at Fazendinha and was tied 1-1, which guaranteed Corinthians’s spot in the decision.

Timãozinho had the advantage of the draw for having won the first game 1-0. However, the visitors opened the scoring, in the second half. Corinthians did not take a long time to respond and a few minutes later they again equalized the score with Wesley.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians is now in the final of the competition and awaits the definition of its opponent.

lineup

Minutes before entering the field, goalkeeper Kaue felt an indisposition and did not go to the game. Felipe Longo assumed the position.

So, Corinthians went to the field with Longo, Léo Mana, Renato, Vinicius Cressi, Thomas Agustin, Vitor Meer, Leo Agostinho, Breno Bidon, Felipe Augusto, Biro and Pedro.

my helm

São Paulo, in turn, went to the field with Leandro, Moreira, Ythallo, Lucas Inacio, André, Kaiky Carvalho, Caio, Negrucci, João Gabriel, Matheus and Newerton.

The game

First time

At the first opportunity, São Paulo kicked from a distance and Longo made the save, but released the ball in the small area when colliding with the opponent’s attacker. The Corinthians defense ruled out the danger, but the play was stopped by foul.

Timão’s first arrival was about five minutes in, when Pedro got a good play on the left and crossed in the area for Felipe to head the ball over Leandro’s goal. Shortly after, Corinthians arrived on the left with Leo Agustinho, who tried for the submission at the edge of the area, but hit without much force.

A minute later, São Paulo came very close to opening the scoreboard. Renato lost the dispute to Matheus by high and let the opponent hit so as not to commit the penalty. The cross kick passed the crossbar and came out in a goal kick.

Around 21 minutes, Felipe received the long throw down the middle and managed to beat Leandro by covering the edge of the area, but the ball went out the end line. Five minutes later, the visiting team tried to score in the corner kick, but Caio’s kick came out in a goal kick.

The following minutes were of a very truncated match and after the stoppage for hydration, the teams had little chance. In the final minutes, Longo had to work. Caio received the pass at speed from the right and hit it across to deflect the goalkeeper in corner. On the kick, the archer jumped to clear the danger, but the ball passed him and the header exploded on Longo’s back.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second half unchanged. Needing to seek victory, São Paulo started the second stage with good chances in free kicks and corner kicks, but Timão’s defense got the better of it.

With 13 minutes, São Paulo came close to the goal. In the corner kick, Negrucci got the header, the ball exploded on the crossbar and stayed alive in the small area, but was well away by the defense.

Five minutes later, Corinthians tried the answer in a speed play. Leo Mana made the move in the middle and opened the game with Pedro, who hit a low cross to Leandro’s defense. Shortly after, the Corinthians coach moved for the first time and put Wesley in Pedro’s place.

In Timão’s first move after the move, the Corinthians player was stopped with a foul by Moreira, who received the second yellow card and was sent off. In the free kick, Biro hit straight and the ball went out.

With 30 minutes, São Paulo opened the scoring. The visiting team put pressure on Timão’s ball, stole it and the finish from the entrance to the area was in the corner. Two minutes later, Corinthians responded and left everything the same. The ball passed by the feet of Renato, Biro and Leo Mana until reaching Wesley, who hit the goalkeeper’s exit to make everything the same again.

In extra time, São Paulo’s corner kick took goalkeeper Leandro to the Corinthians area. Despite the pressure, Timão got the better of it. The coach from Alvinegro took advantage of the final minutes to change once more and put Vitor Santos in Argentino’s place.

