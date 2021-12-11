Corinthians receives So Paulo to confirm a spot in the Paulisto U-17 final; know everything

This Saturday morning, Corinthians can confirm a place in the final of the São Paulo Sub-17 Championship. At 10 am, Timãozinho receives São Paulo, at Fazendinha, for the semifinal return game.

The team needs a draw to reach the final. In the first game, Timãozinho defeated São Paulo by 1-0, with a goal by Léo Mana. However, it is worth remembering, the team did not have an easy life away from home and came to suffer with dangerous moves from the opponent after some mistakes on the field.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the my helm detailed the match below. Check out!

holders

For the return game, coach Gustavo Almeida must repeat the lineup for the first leg. Thus, Timão can go into the field with: Kauê, Léo Mana, Renato, Vinicius Cressi, Thomas Agustin, Vitor Meer, Leo Agostinho, Breno Bidon, Felipe Augusto (Wesley), Biro and Pedro.

my helm

Arbitration

The referee of the match will be Pablo Rodrigo Soares de Oliveira, who will be assisted by Helio Antônio Salvia de Sá and Alexandre Nascimento da Silva. The fourth referee of the match is Domingos da Silva Lima.

Streaming

This Sunday’s match will have two transmission options: Elevensports and Paulistan Play. Both platforms are online and free.

