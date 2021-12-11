Corinthians stay in pot 2 in the Libertadores 2022 group draw

Corinthians ended the 2021 season with a direct spot in the Libertadores 2022. With the other definitions of teams that will be in the competition, it is possible to make some projections.

The alvinegra team will appear in pot 2 of the draw. This can cause Sylvinho’s team to make confrontations with River Plate or Boca Juniors. The draw, it is worth remembering, takes place only in the fourth week of March.

The draw is made according to a ranking of Conmebol, which takes into account results and performances from the entire history of the club in the Libertadores, Sudamericana and in the elite of national championships. Thus, this year’s ranking will be released on December 16th.

With the definition of the ranking it will be possible to establish some other club placings before the March draw. Palmeiras and Flamengo, for example, are already defined as seeded, while Atlético-MG has great chances of being, but is waiting for the ranking, as it disputes position with Libertad (PAR). The other seeded are River Plate (ARG), Boca Juniors (ARG), Nacional (URU), Peñarol (URU) and Cerro Porteño (PAR).

It is worth mentioning that Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino also qualified directly for Libertadores. The two teams, however, have a short history in the competitions that generate ranking scores, which puts them in pot 4 for the draw.

It’s important to remember that, according to the competition rules, two teams from the same country cannot be in the same bracket, unless one of them comes from the preliminary rounds. As will not be the case for Corinthians in this edition, if Timão falls into groups with Brazilian seed, the team from Alvinegra will naturally be relocated to the next group.

See more at: Libertadores da America.