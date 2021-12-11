Coronavirus: new version of the micron variant identified

Researchers have detected a new version of the Ômicron variant, discovered in late November. Scientists in South Africa, Australia and Canada dubbed the sub-lineage BA.2 and recorded 14 of the 30 genetic changes contained in Ômicron, known as BA.1. The new variant has spread around the world, with cases even in Brazil. THE World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the new strain represents a very high risk and called an emergency meeting of the G7.

The problem with the “daughter” of the South African variant is that it cannot be differentiated from other strains in PCR tests and it makes necessary the genetic sequencing of the virus, a process carried out in only a part of the cases, and it takes more than a day to obtain the result.





When Ômicron began to spread, South African researchers claimed that the PCR test would detect whether the disease was caused by the new variant or not. In fact, WHO shared the information, hoping to help countries that were suffering from the increase in cases to gain greater control of the situation through rapid detection.

The new variant can be easily detected by the PCR test because it looks for three parts of Covid-19 genes, while Ômicron has only two, making identification a simple process called S gene targeting. The newly discovered sublineage does not have this and manages to circumvent the test, which makes tracking your progress more difficult and time-consuming.

Even with this trait, the subline does not have enough changes in its genetic code to register as a new variant, however this may change if it proves to be more dangerous in the future. According to the researchers, it is too early to make statements about this.