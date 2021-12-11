Cortez thanks Grêmio fans for their support: “I’ve always respected immensely”

The left-back of Grêmio, Bruno Cortez, spoke, through an Instagram post this Saturday morning, about the Tricolor downgrade to Series B of Brasileirão. In the post, he thanked the Grêmio fans for their support. “There is no explanation to justify it, but here is my record and satisfaction for the Grêmio fan, whom I have always respected immensely,” he said.

According to the player, it’s been difficult to digest the club’s relegation, but he emphasized that he always gave his best on the field. “Unfortunately I couldn’t help in the way and frequency I would have liked, but I left until my last drop of sweat in the opportunities I had to try to reverse this situation, which unfortunately was not possible,” he lamented.

Cortez stressed that Grêmio will come back on top. “I’m very sorry, from the bottom of my heart, for everything that happened, but I know that Grêmio is huge and this is just a bad moment that will pass. Soon the club will be back on its feet and back to where it never should have been have left!”, he highlighted.

“May the mistakes serve as a lesson for all of us and that the year that is about to start will be positive and the way Grêmio fans are used to living. The future belongs to God, but regardless of what happens next, it has always been an honor wear that shirt,” he finished.

After confirming Grêmio’s downgrade to Serie B, players linked to the club they also manifested themselves on social media. Both former athletes who worked for the club, even cast players, commented on the third decline in history.



