Could lower-than-expected inflation become a trigger?

The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) from November came below expectations by the market. With lower inflationary pressure, it is possible that the Central Bank (BC) does not need to raise interest rates so much in Brazil, assess analysts.

Historically, lower interest rates mean more economic activity and encouragement for household consumption. So, do we now have the ideal trigger for retail stocks such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3), which record strong devaluation in the year?

“The BC exaggerated a little in the dose in the last announcement of high interest rates. Perhaps influenced by criticisms of having been behind the interest rate curve in the past”, comments the chief economist of Infinity Asset, Jason Vieira.

For the specialist, the peak of the IPCA already lagged behind, in the face of supply chain adjustments, regular rains and improvement in transport price indicators.

Taking into account what may still happen in the next 45 days until the next Copom meeting, the economist signals that the BC should rethink its policy regarding the Selic rate.

“It’s still not possible to pinpoint what the increase will be, but the interest rate curve was already pricing an increase of 125 basis points”, ponders Vieira.

Alert comes from retail

The sharp drop in retail shares in handbag, in addition to the contraction of the Brazilian industrial production, reflects that the Central Bank may be going against its strategy to control inflation in Brazil.

“Gathering lower inflation and the latest economic activity data, BC may abandon the pace of 150 basis points”, concludes the chief economist of Infinity Asset.

With a lower interest contracted next year, retailers may have new relief, once the volatility with the omicron variant has passed of the new coronavirus.

Around 11:30 am, Magazine Luiza’s common shares rose 0.48%, traded at R$ 6.31 each. Via ordinary papers advanced 4.29%, priced at R$ 5.59 each.

At the same moment, the Ibovespa (IBOV) jumped 1.60%, with 107,988.47 points.

Disclaimer

